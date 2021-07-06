Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

