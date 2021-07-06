Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.