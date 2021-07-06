Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,299,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.03. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

