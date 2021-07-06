Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $8.44. Ocugen shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 147,395 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

