Oddz Market Capitalization Tops $4.12 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $219,160.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00165922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,859.47 or 0.99869887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.45 or 0.00948140 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

