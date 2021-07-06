OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $33.94. 31,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,566. OGE Energy has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.