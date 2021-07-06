OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.49 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $123,743.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,897.28 or 1.00223245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,993,515 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

