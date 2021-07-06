OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 2.1%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

