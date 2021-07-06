OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 20,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

