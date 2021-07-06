OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $19,880,000.

ITQRU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

