OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

SLAMU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

