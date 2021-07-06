OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVCU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,110,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of ATVCU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.