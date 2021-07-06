OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $247,000 Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $445,000.

BIOTU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

