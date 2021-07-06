OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGACU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,744,000.

LGACU stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

