OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $22,319,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 111.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

