Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00012267 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,234 coins and its circulating supply is 562,918 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

