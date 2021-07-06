One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.40 Average PT from Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages have commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $104.03 million, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.