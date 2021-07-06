Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $7.57 Million in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 318,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.15% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $18,253,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 21,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

