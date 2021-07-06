Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $90.52 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 512,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,190,943. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $176.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

