Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $93.24 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 435,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,240,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.15% of Ecolab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after purchasing an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $209.04. 29,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

