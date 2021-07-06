Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,178 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

CTSH stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. 48,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,995. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

