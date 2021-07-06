OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.