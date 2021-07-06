OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.23

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $155,304.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00165922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,859.47 or 0.99869887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.45 or 0.00948140 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.