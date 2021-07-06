Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 974,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $13,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORAN. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

