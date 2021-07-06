Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

