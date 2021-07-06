Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,137 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Otis Worldwide worth $61,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,270 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,355,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,627,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,391,000 after purchasing an additional 180,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. 20,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,014. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

