Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXBDF. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

