Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.21% of Pacira BioSciences worth $68,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,879.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at $881,829.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,299 shares of company stock worth $4,774,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.