Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $372.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.62. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

