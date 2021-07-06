Pantos (PAN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Pantos has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $41,214.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,862.90 or 1.00253992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00915413 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,457,404 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

