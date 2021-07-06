Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Notably, the company is continually striving to eliminate barriers to expansion in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. The company has approximately 1,650 restaurants in the development pipeline, majority of which are scheduled to open in the next six years. For fiscal 2021, the company expects to open between 140 and 180 net new restaurants globally. Also, it is focusing on optimized restaurant model, brand design enhancements and integration with third-party aggregators to boost its accessibility channels. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 60 days.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

PZZA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.92. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,302. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

