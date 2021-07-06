Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.02. 444,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

