Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.99. 57,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.06. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

