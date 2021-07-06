Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,858,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

QUAL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.86. 796,351 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

