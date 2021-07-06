Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 958 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $181,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

KO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 208,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

