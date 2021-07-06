Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVAC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $866.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

