Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Penumbra reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,827. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,724.27, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

