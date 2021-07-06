Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €190.25 ($223.82).

EPA RI opened at €184.35 ($216.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €178.74. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

