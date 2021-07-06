Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head to Head Comparison

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -7.68 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.42 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.63%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

