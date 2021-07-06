Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

