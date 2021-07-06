PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of PETV stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. PetVivo has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

