Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,759. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Photronics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

