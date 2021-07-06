Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 734,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.