Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

NASDAQ FINM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,787. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.