Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

