Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

BURL stock opened at $331.30 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

