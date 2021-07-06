Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,750,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

