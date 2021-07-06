PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 17.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

