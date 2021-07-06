PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Stake Boosted by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 319.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 111.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,856. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

