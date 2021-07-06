Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $119.20

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.20, but opened at $115.90. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $113.44, with a volume of 60,662 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

The firm has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $11,980,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

